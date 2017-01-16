Scramble 451 - December 2016 Scramble 451 - December 2016

Scramble 451 contains a lot of news and this month two articles:

Helitech International 2016

Every other year the Amsterdam RAI hosts the Helitech convention, where new models are presented inside the exhibition halls. This year the event took place from 11 to 13 October, with more than 180 exhibitors from twenty different countries whom attended the event. Initially a British bi-annual show, Helitech is now organised annually, alternating between London and Amsterdam, so next year the event will take place over there. Scramble was present with a few of its editors and they came back with this report.