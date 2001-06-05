Scramble 451 - December 2016
Scramble 451 contains a lot of news and this month two articles:
Helitech International 2016
Every other year the Amsterdam RAI hosts the Helitech convention, where new models are presented inside the exhibition halls. This year the event took place from 11 to 13 October, with more than 180 exhibitors from twenty different countries whom attended the event. Initially a British bi-annual show, Helitech is now organised annually, alternating between London and Amsterdam, so next year the event will take place over there. Scramble was present with a few of its editors and they came back with this report.
Army 2016In 2015, the Russian government organised the first edition of “Army” (dubbed “Army 2015”). Not many people visited the 2015 event which was rather odd. So, this year a forty-strong 4Aviation group attended the “Army 2016” event, which . It opened on 6 September and lasted until 11 September and is a huge exposition of defence equipment, displayed at three different locations. This report aims to give you a good overview of what can be seen during these days at the various locations.