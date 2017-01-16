Current Issue
 
 
Scramble 451 - December 2016

Scramble 451 contains a lot of news and this month two articles:

Helitech International 2016

Every other year the Amsterdam RAI hosts the Helitech convention, where new models are presented inside the exhibition halls. This year the event took place from 11 to 13 October, with more than 180 exhibitors from twenty different countries whom attended the event. Initially a British bi-annual show, Helitech is now organised annually, alternating between London and Amsterdam, so next year the event will take place over there. Scramble was present with a few of its editors and they came back with this report.

Army 2016
In 2015, the Russian government organised the first edition of “Army” (dubbed “Army 2015”). Not many people visited the 2015 event which was rather odd. So, this year a forty-strong 4Aviation group attended the “Army 2016” event, which . It opened on 6 September and lasted until 11 September and is a huge exposition of defence equipment, displayed at three different locations. This report aims to give you a good overview of what can be seen during these days at the various locations.
In Focus

 

This year we are going to have no less than 4 new publications!

They are new editions of the SWAF (Scramble World Airline Fleets), SMS (Scramble Military Serials) Europe and North America and a new edition of the SMT (Scramble Military Transports). All are due at the end of March/beginning of April. When they are ready for (pre-)order you will find out here and on our social media.

 

Now on our messageboard
 
Latest changes
Orbats
15-01 16:14 India - Air Force
15-01 13:10 Italy - Corpo Nazionale Vigili del Fuoco
14-01 14:50 Thailand
14-01 10:56 Austria
Airfield Guide
19-11 19:37 Megara - Pahi
25-10 15:27 Hoogeveen
21-09 10:58 Zeltweg (Hinterstoisser)
29-08 21:53 Stavanger - Sola
Military Database
15-01 20:07 Norway
15-01 19:46 Finland
15-01 19:01 India
15-01 16:46 Greece
Civil Database
15-01 19:16 737
15-01 19:06 777
15-01 18:50 787
15-01 18:48 747
Other Databases
06-12 08:43 Soviet Transport
29-11 12:48 Icao
20-11 00:00 Showdates Europe
16-10 00:00 Showdates USA and Canada
15-08 00:00 Showdates Rest of the World
02-12 05:15 Dutch Civil Register
More Updates
 