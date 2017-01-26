Scramble 452 - January 2017 Scramble 452 - January 2017

Scramble 452 contains a lot of news and this month three articles:

QF-4 Pharewell

21 December 2016 saw the final flight of USAF Phantoms. In service for 54 years it was used as a drone in the latter stages of its service life, named QF-4, with the Q-designation meaning drone. Last June Scramble paid a visit to Holloman AFB (NM) and returned with this report.

The last of the Trijets: MD-11 Part One

The era of the Trijets is coming to an end, but one is still going strong - the mighty MD-11. One of our Civil News editors produced this article on the famous McDonnell Douglas product, complete with its history, development and overview of every single airframe ever built. As the name implies this is part one, with part two to follow next month.