AVIATION DAY 2016 - 26 NOVEMBER

The Dutch Aviation Society is proud to announce the sixth edition of the Scramble Aviation Day, which will be held on 26 November 2016. It will feature the Scramble Air Fete and the National Spotters Championships (NSK).



National Spotting Championships

In 2016, the National Spotters Championships will be organised for the 27th time. Responsible for organising the NSK is Aviation Group Leeuwarden, the winners of last year's edition. They are proud to once again come up with a very challenging quiz to test your civil and military, current and historical, aviation knowledge. During the NSK, various teams will battle for the highly coveted trophy.



Air Fete

The Scramble Aviation Day 2016 will feature the sixth edition of the Air Fete. At the Air Fete you can buy, sell and trade all kinds of aviation-related items. This year, visitors will have more time to visit the Air Fete as this year’s NSK will start once again at 13:15, similar to last year. Tables measuring 80x200cm are available for €25. For reservations please contact airfete@scramble.nl.



Timetable

10:00 - 17:00 – Scramble Air Fete open

13:15 - 17:45 – NSK 2016

17:45 - 18:15 – Award ceremony



Contact details

Sportzaal de Dissel

Disselplein 6

3829 MD Amersfoort

+31 (0)33 257 17 25