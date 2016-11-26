Current Issue
 
 
Scramble 451 - December 2016

Scramble 451 contains a lot of news and this month two articles:

Helitech International 2016

Every other year the Amsterdam RAI hosts the Helitech convention, where new models are presented inside the exhibition halls. This year the event took place from 11 to 13 October, with more than 180 exhibitors from twenty different countries whom attended the event. Initially a British bi-annual show, Helitech is now organised annually, alternating between London and Amsterdam, so next year the event will take place over there. Scramble was present with a few of its editors and they came back with this report.

Army 2016
In 2015, the Russian government organised the first edition of “Army” (dubbed “Army 2015”). Not many people visited the 2015 event which was rather odd. So, this year a forty-strong 4Aviation group attended the “Army 2016” event, which . It opened on 6 September and lasted until 11 September and is a huge exposition of defence equipment, displayed at three different locations. This report aims to give you a good overview of what can be seen during these days at the various locations.
In Focus

 

AVIATION DAY 2016 - 26 NOVEMBER

The Dutch Aviation Society is proud to announce the sixth edition of the Scramble Aviation Day, which will be held on 26 November 2016. It will feature the Scramble Air Fete and the National Spotters Championships (NSK).

National Spotting Championships
In 2016, the National Spotters Championships will be organised for the 27th time. Responsible for organising the NSK is Aviation Group Leeuwarden, the winners of last year's edition. They are proud to once again come up with a very challenging quiz to test your civil and military, current and historical, aviation knowledge. During the NSK, various teams will battle for the highly coveted trophy.

Air Fete
The Scramble Aviation Day 2016 will feature the sixth edition of the Air Fete. At the Air Fete you can buy, sell and trade all kinds of aviation-related items. This year, visitors will have more time to visit the Air Fete as this year’s NSK will start once again at 13:15, similar to last year. Tables measuring 80x200cm are available for €25. For reservations please contact airfete@scramble.nl.

Timetable
10:00 - 17:00 – Scramble Air Fete open
13:15 - 17:45 – NSK 2016
17:45 - 18:15 – Award ceremony

Contact details
Sportzaal de Dissel
Disselplein 6
3829 MD Amersfoort
+31 (0)33 257 17 25

General enquiries: aviation-day@scramble.nl

Parking is free during the weekend, but space is limited. We therefore advise you to come by public transport (followed by a ten minute walk) or park in the streets in the neighbourhood.